Sha’Carri Richardson: Sprinter gives astonishing interview after struggling across 100m

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson gave an astonishing interview after finishing last in the women’s 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Richardson had returned to the track after serving a one-month ban for a failed drugs test. The 21-year-old tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory in the 100m at the US Olympic trials in June.

She was subsequently ruled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, despite revealing she had taken the drug to cope with the recent death of her biological mother.

Richardson’s return to competition did not play out as she would have hoped. She finished last in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic, crossing the line in 11.14, and later withdrew from the 200m.

Despite the disappointing result, Richardson did not seem too despondent. In an astonishing interview with NBC’s Lewis Johnson after the race, she described her performance as "a great return back to the sport".

"This is one race," she said. "I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the shit you want. Because I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth fastest woman in this game ever and can’t nobody ever take that from me.

"I wanted to be able to come and perform after having a month off and dealing with all I was dealing with. I’m not upset with myself at all."

In contrast, Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the second fastest women’s 100m time ever after triumphing in 10.54, surpassing the time of 10.61 she ran in Tokyo to clinch Olympic gold.

Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States is the only woman to have clocked a faster time over the distance, having set the world record of 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second in 10.73, followed by compatriot Shericka Jackson in 10.73.

"To come back with a [personal best] after the championships, that is amazing," said Thompson-Herah. "I haven’t run that fast in five years." The 29-year-old also revealed she was confident she could eventually break Griffith-Joyner’s world record.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah became the first woman to retain Olympic titles in the 100m and 200m at Tokyo 2020, consolidating her status as one of the best sprinters of all time. The star declined to comment on Richardson's performance at the Prefontaine Classic.

