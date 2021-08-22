Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United really do struggle to keep a clean sheet when they visit Southampton.

Last season on the south coast, the Red Devils had to come from 2-0 down to achieve victory and they conceded first against the Saints again on Sunday afternoon.

Che Adams' shot which deflected off of Fred and trickled past David De Gea gave the hosts a surprise lead in the 30th-minute and there was an element of controversy to the goal.

United's talisman Bruno Fernandes was adamant that he was fouled by Jack Stephens just seconds before Southampton scored.

Fernandes certainly made his feelings clear after the goal and was booked as a result of his protestations.

Take a look at the incident and see what you think...

Video: Stephens' tackle on Fernandes

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

It does appear as if Fernandes was fouled by Stephens, but the referee declared that the challenge from behind was legal and VAR didn't overrule him.

To be fair to the Southampton man he did win the ball, although he did also have to go through the back of his adversary in order to do so.

Who'd be a Premier League official, eh?

At the half-time break on Sky Sports, former Liverpool player Graeme Souness stated that he saw Stephens' tackle as a foul.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, both Roy Keane and Sol Campbell declared that they believed it wasn't, with the former claiming that Fernandes was "looking to go down anyway".

Interesting...

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News