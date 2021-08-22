Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One lucky punter woke up £15,000 richer on Sunday morning after landing an epic five-fold accumulator on Saturday's football action. Their stake? Just a fiver!

Bookmaker Sky Bet tweeted out a screenshot of the winning wager, together with a caption suggesting it might be the "greatest football bet of all time".

Although we probably wouldn't go as far as to say that, the anonymous customer did very well for themselves. Beating staggering odds of 3,000/1 to collect, the accumulator required both teams to have at least two corners in each half in a series of five matches.

Due to the natural ebb-and-flow of football, correctly predicting this outcome for just a single match is tough enough, let alone five times over.

As you might expect, more corner kicks are generally won by sides who are attacking/chasing a game. This means that the distribution of corners throughout a match between two teams often isn't even.

At the very least to win this type of bet, each team involved needs to win a minimum of four corners - assuming that they bag two in each half. Often, if a side is leading comfortably heading into the latter stages of a game then their desire to drive forward - and win corners - isn't particularly great. This is where these sorts of bets often fall down.

Despite the long odds of success, the bet got off to a flying start with a pair of wins in the day's 12:30 kick-offs. Liverpool and Burnley notched up two corners apiece in their Premier League clash at Anfield (5/1 odds), while QPR and Barnsley managed the same in their Championship meeting at Loftus Road (3/1).

With a brace of winners in the bag, the attention of the customer - who must have been growing ever-nervous - turned to a trio of 3pm fixtures in the Football League. The matches involved were Ipswich vs MK Dons, Forest Green vs Crawley and Luton vs Birmingham, all of which had plenty of goals in them.

Luckily for the mystery punter's bank balance, though, they also had a fair few flag-kicks as every team managed to hit their quota of two corners in each game, all paying out as 4/1 winners.

When you can string those sort of odds together, you can be sure you are in for a bumper pay day - and so it proved in this case.

The winning accumulator results (both teams to take 2+ corners in each half)



QPR vs Barnsley - 3/1

Liverpool vs Burnley - 5/1

Ipswich vs MK Dons - 4/1

Forest Green vs Crawley - 4/1

Luton vs Birmingham - 4/1

Total return (to a £5 stake): £15,000

The 2021/22 campaign might only be in its early stages, but we've surely got a strong contender for Bet of the Season here?

As mentioned, though, it's not always quite as simple as this weekend's successful bettor might have made it seem! Always remember to gamble responsibly.

