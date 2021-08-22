WWE SummerSlam: Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock given incredible reception

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Olympic wrestling champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock was given a standing ovation during last night’s WWE SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

Mensah-Stock was welcomed to the Allegiant Stadium alongside American teammate Gable Steveson, who also earned an Olympic wrestling gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

Both athletes were given a standing ovation as they made their way to the ring, where they were acknowledged for their incredible achievements.

Mensah-Stock triumphed in the women’s 68 kilogram division at Tokyo 2020, defeating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 to take gold. In doing so, she became the first black woman ever to win an Olympic wrestling title.

The 28-year-old has previously expressed a desire to move into the world of WWE. Shortly after she earned her Olympic gold medal, Mensah-Stock was asked whether she would consider stepping into the WWE ring.

"I want to," an enthusiastic Mensah-Stock replied.

Wrestling legend and NXT founder Triple H hinted Mensah-Stock’s dream could soon become a reality after posting about her historic achievement on Twitter.

"Congratulations on a history-making gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics," he posted. "The door to WWE is always open!!"

Steveson, an Olympic gold medallist in the men’s 125kg category, has also shown interest in a move to WWE. He was pictured with Triple H while backstage at SummerSlam.

This year’s SummerSlam was packed with huge matches, including several title bouts. This included the SmackDown Women’s Championship, which prompted a surprise return from Becky Lynch.

The star made her first appearance since May 2020, when she announced she was pregnant with her first child and would be taking a break from wrestling.

After Lynch made her entrance, she took to the ring to quickly dispatch Carmella, a replacement for the missing Sasha Banks, before challenging Bianca Belair. Belair accepted, but the resulting match lasted less than 30 seconds. Lynch scored a pinfall to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

