Fortnite Settings: TaySon pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Tai “TaySon” Starčič is a professional Fortnite player for the Falcon eSports organisation.

TaySon has played for a number of different eSports teams during his professional career, which began with Team FRAG in March 2019.

The pro has also played for 300 Spartans (October 2019), Team Serenity EU (Nov 2019 - Dec 2019), E11 Gaming (Mar 2020 - Nov 2020) and Guild Esports (Feb 2021 - Jul 2021).

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, TaySon is a consistent streamer with over 361K subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive and entertaining Fortnite gaming available on-demand and stream, with the popular player giving subscribers an insight into how a pro approaches the game.

Here are the full settings that TaySon uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

DPI - 1600

X-Axis Sensitivity - 2.8%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 2.8%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 25.0%

Scope Sensitivity - 55.0%

Key Bindings

STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL

Wall - Mouse 4

Floor - X

Stairs - Q

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - T

Use - E

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Inventory - I

Map - M

Reload / Rotate - R

Building Edit - F

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - V

Weapon Slot 2 - 2

Weapon Slot 3 - 3

Weapon Slot 4 - Z

Weapon Slot 5 - Mouse 5

TaySon Video Settings

MONITOR - BENQ XL2546

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 99%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Near

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

TaySon PC Gear

CPU - RYZEN 9 5900X

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080

MAINBOARD - B550 AORUS MASTER

MEMORY - 32GB RAM

SSD - SAMSUNG 980 PRO

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

