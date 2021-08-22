Fortnite Settings: TaySon pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Tai “TaySon” Starčič is a professional Fortnite player for the Falcon eSports organisation.
TaySon has played for a number of different eSports teams during his professional career, which began with Team FRAG in March 2019.
The pro has also played for 300 Spartans (October 2019), Team Serenity EU (Nov 2019 - Dec 2019), E11 Gaming (Mar 2020 - Nov 2020) and Guild Esports (Feb 2021 - Jul 2021).
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, TaySon is a consistent streamer with over 361K subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive and entertaining Fortnite gaming available on-demand and stream, with the popular player giving subscribers an insight into how a pro approaches the game.
Here are the full settings that TaySon uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- DPI - 1600
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 2.8%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 2.8%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 25.0%
- Scope Sensitivity - 55.0%
Key Bindings
- STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL
- Wall - Mouse 4
- Floor - X
- Stairs - Q
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - T
- Use - E
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Inventory - I
- Map - M
- Reload / Rotate - R
- Building Edit - F
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - V
- Weapon Slot 2 - 2
- Weapon Slot 3 - 3
- Weapon Slot 4 - Z
- Weapon Slot 5 - Mouse 5
TaySon Video Settings
- MONITOR - BENQ XL2546
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 99%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Near
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
TaySon PC Gear
- CPU - RYZEN 9 5900X
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080
- MAINBOARD - B550 AORUS MASTER
- MEMORY - 32GB RAM
- SSD - SAMSUNG 980 PRO
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
