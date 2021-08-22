Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were at their dazzling best last weekend versus Leeds, but it was a far more subdued performance from the Red Devils on the south coast.

Southampton took the lead on the half-hour mark through an own goal from Fred, the Brazilian deflecting Che Adams' wayward shot past David De Gea.

The Brazilian was nowhere close to his best throughout the game and it was no surprise to see him replaced by Scott McTominay in the 76th-minute.

Everything Fred attempted at St Mary's Stadium seemed to fail and in the first half, the former Shakhtar Donetsk man was guilty of a horrendous pass.

The midfielder picked up the ball near the halfway line under no pressure whatsoever and then opted to aim for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was around 10 to 15 yards away.

But instead of performing the simplest of passes, Fred fired the ball straight off the pitch and to make matters worse, it was with his stronger left foot.

It's not quite Renato Sanches passing the ball to the advertising board at Swansea, but it's not far off.

Fred's latest performance for United was a stern reminder that if Solskjaer wants to challenge for the Premier League title in 2021/22, he simply has to find a better replacement for the Brazilian.

Yes, Fred was brilliant against Leeds and even scored a goal, but that display was a one-off and he was back to his usual self against Southampton.

The 28-year-old was unable to control the tempo of the game versus the Saints and looked pretty shaky when called upon to defend.

Can a team really win major honours with a midfielder like that? No, no they cannot.

