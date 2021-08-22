UFC 266: Dan Hooker return to the octagon leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC fighter Dan Hooker will reportedly be returning to the octagon at UFC 266 on September 25th in T-Mobile Arena.

Hooker will apparently be making a return to face Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight bout on the card, joining the already stacked lineup of lower weight class contests.

Although the fight has not been confirmed officially by the UFC, the contest has been leaked ahead of time, according to a new report from MMA Junkie.

The 155lb fighter Hooker is 3-3 in his last six contests inside the octagon. After losing via unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier, Hooker would go on to lose via KO to Michael Chandler in round one, at UFC 257 back in January, the show that Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 headlined.

Hooker's opponent, Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), will be entering the octagon this September on a two-fight winning streak, these both being unanimous decision victories over Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia. It's a tough test for Hooker, as Haqparast has won five of his past six contests, with the singular loss coming against Drew Dober in January 2020.

UFC 266

The company are expected to officially announce the fight in the coming days, allowing Hooker the opportunity to bounce back from his loss to Chandler and begin to climb the 155lb rankings.

With the addition of this contest, UFC 266 now has the following contests:

UFC Featherweight Championship - Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Brian Ortega UFC Women's Flyweight Championship - Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy

Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler – five-round welterweight fight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo

Merab Dvalishvili vs Marlon Moraes

Nasrat Haqparast vs Dan Hooker

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Manon Fiorot

Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner

Nick Maximov vs Karl Roberson

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Martin Sano Jr. vs. Matthew Semelsberger

