Cristiano Ronaldo will not be starting Juventus’ opening Serie A match against Udinese because he is waiting for offers in the transfer market.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo asked not to start the match because he hopes to find a solution in the coming days.

There is little over a week until the end of the window and Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid.

However, those reports were quickly dismissed by both Carlo Ancelotti and the player himself.

Ancelotti tweeted: "Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward. #HalaMadrid."

Ronaldo released a lengthy statement that read: “I am breaking my silence because I cannot allow people to continue playing with names. I remain focused on my career, on my work, committed and ready for all the challenges I will face. The rest? The rest? Is talk.”

“Those who know me know how focused I am on my work. This has been my motto since the beginning of my career. It has been my motto since the beginning of my career. However, after seeing all that has been said and written recently, I have to mark myself the position,” the international wrote Portuguese.

“More than a lack of respect for me as a man and a football player, the trivial way in which my future is discussed in the media is a lack of respect for all the clubs involved, as well as for the players and the technical staff.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued: “My history at Real Madrid is written in numbers, titles, titles and records. It is in the museum, in the Santiago Bernabeu and in the memories of all the club’s fans. In addition to what I achieved on the field, I also remember the nine years I had a passionate and respectful relationship with afición merengue, and it’s something I still keep and appreciate these days. I know Real Madrid fans keep keeping me in my heart and I carry it in me.

“Apart from the last episode in Spain, there have been recurring stories of joining different clubs, in the most diverse leagues, without anyone having to worry about searching for the truth. I am breaking my silence because I cannot allow people to continue playing with my name. I still focus on My career, and for my work, committed and ready for all the challenges I will face."

This latest update won't do anything to stop people from talking about his future...

