Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku bullied Pablo Mari to score on debut vs Arsenal
Romelu Lukaku returned to Premier League action with a bang on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.
Chelsea's record signing was handed a start against London rivals Arsenal and the brilliant Belgian scored the game's opening goal in the 15th-minute.
Lukaku tapped into an empty net after being found by Reece James and it was a really well worked goal by Thomas Tuchel's side.
Unsurprisingly, Lukaku was at the very heart of the entire move and he absolutely dominated Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari.
Belgium's greatest ever goalscorer held off the defender with ease when the ball arrived at his feet and then laid it off to a teammate.
Lukaku then charged into the penalty area and he swatted Mari away like a fly in order to get to the ball first.
The Arsenal man ended up on the turf, while his adversary was off celebrating a perfect second debut for Chelsea.
Video: Lukaku's debut goal vs Arsenal
It really was like a Year 11 versus a Year 7...
With Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea have a huge chance of winning the Premier League title in 2021/22.
Just after the half-hour mark, the Blues made it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and it was James, the provider of the first goal, who rippled the back of the net.
Chelsea really do mean business this season.
