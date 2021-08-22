Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Premier League action with a bang on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

Chelsea's record signing was handed a start against London rivals Arsenal and the brilliant Belgian scored the game's opening goal in the 15th-minute.

Lukaku tapped into an empty net after being found by Reece James and it was a really well worked goal by Thomas Tuchel's side.

Unsurprisingly, Lukaku was at the very heart of the entire move and he absolutely dominated Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari.

Belgium's greatest ever goalscorer held off the defender with ease when the ball arrived at his feet and then laid it off to a teammate.

Lukaku then charged into the penalty area and he swatted Mari away like a fly in order to get to the ball first.

The Arsenal man ended up on the turf, while his adversary was off celebrating a perfect second debut for Chelsea.

It really was like a Year 11 versus a Year 7...

With Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea have a huge chance of winning the Premier League title in 2021/22.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Blues made it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and it was James, the provider of the first goal, who rippled the back of the net.

Chelsea really do mean business this season.

