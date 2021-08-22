Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku bullied Pablo Mari to score on debut vs Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku scored on his second Chelsea debut v Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku returned to Premier League action with a bang on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates.

Chelsea's record signing was handed a start against London rivals Arsenal and the brilliant Belgian scored the game's opening goal in the 15th-minute.

Lukaku tapped into an empty net after being found by Reece James and it was a really well worked goal by Thomas Tuchel's side.

Unsurprisingly, Lukaku was at the very heart of the entire move and he absolutely dominated Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari.

Belgium's greatest ever goalscorer held off the defender with ease when the ball arrived at his feet and then laid it off to a teammate.

Lukaku then charged into the penalty area and he swatted Mari away like a fly in order to get to the ball first.

The Arsenal man ended up on the turf, while his adversary was off celebrating a perfect second debut for Chelsea.

Video: Lukaku's debut goal vs Arsenal

It really was like a Year 11 versus a Year 7...

With Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea have a huge chance of winning the Premier League title in 2021/22.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Blues made it 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and it was James, the provider of the first goal, who rippled the back of the net.

Chelsea really do mean business this season.

