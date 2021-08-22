Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: BT Sport Box Office get UK rights to PPV

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

BT Sport has confirmed that they will be carrying the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV event on Sunday 29th August.

The broadcaster confirmed that it would be part of a Bank Holiday Boxing Takeover, which will also include Fight Night Live on Saturday 28th.

SHOWTIME will be airing the event in the United States, and fans in the UK will also be able to watch the action late into Monday morning.

The PPV event will cost fans £16.95, which will include the main event between Paul and Woodley as well as the full undercard for the event.

Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury was already confirmed to be fighting Anthony Taylor on the card.

BT Sport issued the following to confirm that they will be carrying the PPV event in a week:

"YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul headlines a spectacular fight card Stateside across the August bank holiday as he takes on a dangerous opponent in former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD. There will be signficant interest in the bout this side of the water with both Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois featuring prominently on a thrilling undercard at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio."

Paul vs Woodley on BT Sport Box Office

Previously, FITE TV had hosted the PPV events shown involving Paul. Triller had acquired FITE earlier this year, and the company were hoping to have the YouTuber turned boxer remain the figurehead of their boxing rights schedule.

Paul, however, would move to SHOWTIME, and now it is unlikely that FITE TV will be hosting any other major Paul events from now on, with BT Sport now putting their hat in the ring.

This is the first event of its kind to be hosted on the BT Sport Box Office platform, with the 3-0 pro Paul becoming such a major mainstream attraction that outlets couldn't help but get him on their books.

Woodley himself is also a prior draw, having won the UFC Welterweight Championship a few years ago and having an impressive reign.

Fans genuinely don't know how the contest between the two fighters will go, and this has only added to the allure of the contest that will be taking place on Sunday, August 29th.

