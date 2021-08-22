Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku will really have enjoyed his second debut for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel opted to start the club's most expensive signing in Sunday's London derby versus at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and he was voted 'Man of the Match' in a 2-0 victory for the Blues.

Lukaku quickly made his mark on the game, the Belgian netting the opening goal in just the 15th-minute of proceedings.

The former Manchester United man tapped into an empty net from Reece James' cross and the striker played a major role in the build-up to the goal.

Lukaku was simply too strong and too good for the Arsenal defence, which he was for pretty much the entirety of the match.

It was a slight surprise that he only left north London with one goal under his belt, although it took an insane save from Bernd Leno to stop him from scoring a brace.

Late in the second half, Lukaku powered a header towards the Arsenal goal from close-range and it looked for all the world that Chelsea were going 3-0 up.

But Leno pulled off the most remarkable reflex save to deny him, one that was so good that Lukaku himself genuinely couldn't believe that it had happened.

Video: Leno's save on Lukaku

After the ball bounced off the bar and away from danger, Lukaku asked: "Did he save it?"

Yes, yes he did Romelu.

Leno's moment of magic was arguably the only highlight from what was yet another game to forget for Arsenal fans.

The Gunners have now tasted defeat in their opening two games of the 2021/22 Premier League season and they're yet to score a goal.

And there's only the small matter of playing Manchester City next week...

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool and football fans are already excited about a battle between Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk.

