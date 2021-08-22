Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal fans went into their clash against Chelsea praying that £97.5 million signing Romelu Lukaku wouldn’t be starting.

However, an hour before kick-off, Gooners received the news they were fearing - Lukaku would be leading the line for Chelsea at the Emirates.

And it only took 15 minutes for the Belgian to mark his mark on his second Chelsea debut.

He received the ball with his back to goal as Arsenal defender Pablo Mari was in close pursuit.

Lukaku laid it off, span and ran towards the penalty area. He shrugged off Mari as the ball was played out wide to Reece James. James looked up, laid the ball across the goal for Lukaku to tap in.

It was sensational centre forward play.

James soon made it 2-0 before half-time but it was Lukaku who was named as Sky Sports Man of the Match by Gary Neville.

It may only have finished 2-0 but, if it wasn’t for a brilliant Bernd Leno save from Lukaku’s header, the striker would have added to his tally.

But Lukaku is far more than just goals. He absolutely bullied the Arsenal defence for 90 minutes, leaving Rob Holding and Mari thankful they will only have to face the former Inter Milan striker once in the Premier League again this season.

When you consider Lukaku played just 45 minutes in pre-season - and that was for Inter - then it’s a very scary proposition for every Premier League defender and fans of rival clubs.

Arsenal fans clearly appreciated Lukaku's performance at the Emirates and, after the match, cheekily asked if he'd be willing to play for the Gunners.

One reporter was brave enough to ask the striker what he thought of playing for Mikel Arteta's side to which he replied: "Never. No chance."

After bullying the Arsenal defence for 90 minutes, Lukaku went and kicked the club when they were down.

Ouch.

Video: 'Never' - Lukaku doesn't fancy playing for Arsenal

