Chelsea ended their losing run versus Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the weekend's big Premier League fixture, the Blues had lost three games in a row against their London rival.

Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2019/20 FA Cup final and then defeated them both home and away in the league last season.

But the Gunners never really looked capable of making it four on the bounce, with the Blues securing a 2-0 victory at the Emirates with relative ease.

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James grabbed the goals for Thomas Tuchel's side and the hosts were made to look second-best for most of the game.

For Arsenal fans, the sight of Lukaku bullying the team's defence will have given them flashbacks to when Didier Drogba did the exact same for Chelsea.

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea | Football Terrace

To say the Ivorian legend absolutely dominated the Gunners in his pomp would be something of an understatement if we're being honest.

In 15 games against Arsenal in all competitions, Drogba scored 10 goals and delivered four assists.

That's a quite astonishing record and judging by Sunday's game, Lukaku stands a chance of replicating those numbers in a Chelsea shirt.

The cliche 'the same old story' springs to mind, doesn't it?

Well, that's what popped into Drogba's head following the Blues' victory over Arsenal...

The Ivorian tweeted the phrase from his official Twitter account shortly after the game, just to emphasise the gulf in class between the teams right now - and rub salt in the wounds.

Drogba's tweet

Didier trolling Arsenal just two games into the new Premier League season? What a time to be alive.

Chelsea really do look a formidable team right now and they will certainly challenge Manchester City in the battle to be crowned champions of England in 2021/22.

The Blues are also going to be a serious problem in the Champions League once again, especially if Lukaku maintains his impressive start to life back in west London.

