Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines even before Juventus' opening Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday.

Ronaldo was left on the bench by Massimiliano Allegri as reports emerged that he was asked to be left out as he wanted to consider his options ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The Old Lady didn't look as though they were missing the Portuguese superstar as they went 2-0 ahead inside 23 minutes thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

However, Roberto Pereyra's penalty for Udinese gave the home side hope.

With half an hour remaining, Ronaldo was introduced as Juve looked to close out the match.

But with seven minutes remaining, an awful mistake from Wojciech Szczęsny allowed Gerard Delefeo to equalise.

Could Ronaldo produce a moment of magic to save the day?

Well, in the 94th-minute, he thought he had with a quite brilliant trademark header.

Ronaldo wheeled away, whipped off his shirt as he celebrated a last gasp winner.

However, VAR took a long hard long at it and declared that he was marginally offside.

What made matters worse was that Ronaldo was then booked for taking off his shirt during his celebrations.

How awkward.

While reports were suggesting Ronaldo is considering his options ahead of the close of the transfer window, Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved insisted he will remain at the club following the match.

“We mustn’t try to create sensational stories where there aren’t any,” he told DAZN. “It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness. The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment, for example Giorgio Chiellini is also on the bench today.

“The decisions were made to be most competitive today,” Nedved continued. “I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season.”

Watch this space in the coming days...

