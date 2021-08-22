Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku’s second debut for Chelsea was pretty good.

There were doubts whether the Belgian would start against Arsenal on Sunday with the striker only playing 45 minutes in pre-season - and those 45 minutes came for Inter Milan.

But the Gunners weren’t going to be let off lightly.

Lukaku was named in the starting XI and took just 15 minutes to score after bullying Arsenal defender Pablo Mari.

And for the next 75 minutes, Lukaku continued to dominate Arsenal’s backline as he produced a Man of the Match performance during the 2-0 victory.

What a display.

If that’s Luakku when he’s not fully fit, imagine when he really gets going…

If you were unfortunate to miss Lukaku’s performance - or you simply want to relive it in all its glory - check out his individual highlights below:

Video: Romelu Lukaku's highlights vs Arsenal

After the match, Lukaku even admitted himself that he felt his performance was dominant.

"Dominant, I would say," he said Sky Sports. "I try to improve every time, I have a long way to go, but today was good to win and to start well. Now we have to keep working, keep building and keep getting stronger because the Premier League is a very competitive league. We're ready for the challenge and hopefully we can improve on this."

Lukaku’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, was also very complimentary of his new striker after the final whistle.

"What a start for Lukaku,” Tuchel said.

“In the beginning he struggled to touch the ball at a little bit. Then he was very well integrated. He proved his value for the squad already, he linked really well with Mason and Kai up front and gave something to the game that we did not have already.

"We can play very direct and to the last line. He can hold the balls but he is also very strong in turning and winning the one-on-ones he is a constant dangerous player with a big personality that helps.”

