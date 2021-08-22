Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Isn't it great to see football fans back in stadiums?

Errrrr, not always.

That's because Nice vs Marseille on Sunday evening descended into absolute chaos.

In their first big home match for more than a year, Nice supporters marked it with thuggish behaviour by throwing bottles at Marseille players whenever they took a set-piece.

And it reached boiling point towards the end of the match as Dimitri Payet was hit with an object.

And he reacted furiously by throwing it back into the crowd.

It resulted in ugly scenes as Nice fans stormed the pitch.

Meanwhile, Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli completely lost the plot at Nice defender, Jean Clair Todibo.

Absolute carnage.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News