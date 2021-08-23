Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nice vs Marseille produced some of the craziest scenes we’ve seen for a very long time.

Of course, without fans inside stadiums for the last 18 months, we haven’t had to endure any ugly scenes with supporters.

But that’s certainly what we witnessed in France on Sunday night.

It was already a feisty match as Nice led Marseille 1-0 with less than 20 minutes remaining.

But Nice fans, who had been throwing bottles at Marseille players throughout the match, struck Dimitri Payet on the back with a bottle.

Video: Payet gets hit by a bottle

After falling to the ground, Payet reacted by picking up the bottle and chucking it back at the home fans.

It was the catalyst for all hell to break loose.

Video: All hell breaks loose

Dozens, if not hundreds, of fans stormed the pitch as stewards were overwhelming those rushing onto the pitch.

Video: Marseille coach punches Nice fan in the face

In amongst it all, Alvaro Gonzalez booted the ball into the home fans while a Marseille staff member was seen punching a Nice fan.

Meanwhile, Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli completely lost the plot at Nice defender, Jean Clair Todibo.

Video: Sampaoli loses the plot at Todibo

The match was suspended as Marseille players refused to go back onto the pitch.

Images were later shared of Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres with strangle marks on their necks after clashes with Nice fans.

It’s also claimed that the bottle that struck Payet on his back drew blood.

Image: Marseille players shows off their wounds

Video: Match resumes without Marseille players

Marseille players refused to return to the pitch but Ligue 1 officials said the match should restart. Nice and the officials returned to the pitch and set up for Marseille to resume from their corner-kick. However, they were already showered and on their way out of the stadium. Under LFP rules, that should mean a 3-0 victory for Nice but we definitely haven't heard the end of this.

