Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's mighty tough being an Arsenal fan right now.

For the first time in years, the team are without European football after a fairly disastrous 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

To make matters worse, Arsenal have started this season in an absolutely horrendous manner.

After losing their first two games to Brentford and Chelsea without scoring a goal, the team sit 19th in the Premier League table.

Their third match of 2021/22 sees the Gunners take on Manchester City, so it's pretty likely the north London outfit will be sitting in the drop zone during the September international break.

Yeah, it's all pretty bleak for Arsenal right now and serious questions have to be asked as to whether Mikel Arteta is the right man to lead the team.

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea | Football Terrace

The Spaniard has had to deal with bouts of Covid-19 and other injury issues this season, but that's still not enough to excuse the woeful performances.

That's why a number of Arsenal fans are eager for Arteta to be replaced as soon as possible and one of the most vocal on the matter is George Watts.

The passionate supporter is a member of the 'ArtetaOut' brigade and his latest rant about the manager and the current state of the club is absolutely incredible.

To avoid ear damage, we advise you to not watch footage of George's meltdown on full volume...

Video: Arsenal fan's rant about Arteta after Chelsea loss

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Now that, that is a proper rant!

To be fair to George, some of the points he raises are pretty valid and the phrase "we've got as much identity as John Cena" is an absolute classic.

The Arsenal fan also points out that the club have spent the most money in this summer's transfer market and were still "bullied" by their London rivals - Pablo Mari in particular.

Arteta has a lot of work to do to fix the mess at the Emirates and if the team don't start winning soon, he may not be out of a job.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

News Now - Sport News