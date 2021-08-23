Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tammy Abraham enjoyed the perfect start to his AS Roma career after receiving a standing ovation from the club’s fans following his debut.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Italian outfit from Chelsea in a deal worth £34 million last week, was named in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI for Roma’s opening match of the 2021-22 Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Abraham made an immediate impact, providing two assists as the Giallorossi sealed a 3-1 victory.

The England international set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Roma’s opening goal midway through the first half.

He then provided the assist for the first goal of Jordan Veretout’s second-half brace.

Watch: Tammy Abraham's AS Roma debut highlights

You can watch Abraham’s impressive highlights here…

This little flick was pure class...

Have Chelsea made a mistake allowing their former No. 9 to leave Stamford Bridge?

Enter Giveaway

Abraham receives standing ovation from Roma fans

Abraham was handed a well-deserved breather by Mourinho with 20 minutes left to play when he was subbed off for Eldor Shomurodov, and the centre-forward received a rapturous reception from his new club’s supporters as he made his way off the pitch.

Watch the footage here…

The only thing missing from Abraham’s Man of the Match display was a debut goal.

He came agonisingly close to getting off the mark when he struck the crossbar with a header, but Roma fans were still thrilled with what they saw from their latest signing.

Should Chelsea have kept Tammy Abraham?

Abraham scored 30 goals in 82 games for Chelsea, the club he joined aged seven, but left the west London outfit this summer after the Blues splashed out a club-record £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku marked his second Chelsea debut with a goal against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and is expected to challenge for this season’s Premier League Golden Boot award.

While most Chelsea fans would agree that Lukaku is an upgrade on Abraham, there will be many supporters who feel disappointed that their former youth academy starlet is now plying his trade away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s loss, it seems, is Roma and Mourinho’s gain.

'World-class' Lukaku destroys Arsenal (Football Terrace)

Can you prove that you're Chelsea's ultimate fan? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

News Now - Sport News