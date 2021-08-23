WWE 2K22: Developers confirm launch date in all-new trailer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 has been kept quiet since WrestleMania but all-new footage has been revealed in all its glory.

While fans across the globe thoroughly enjoyed SummerSlam last weekend, 2K Games took the opportunity to reveal their latest trailer during the commercial break.

The developers had been keeping their cards close to their chest regarding when 2K22 will be coming out - considering the brutal backlash that the previous game received which led to them taking a 12-month hiatus to try and rectify the issues.

Bug, glitches and in-game crashes, unfortunately, strangled 2K20 into submission which led to dismal reviews on review sites such as Metacritic.

However, 2K have now come back and unveiled a snippet of everything they have been working on over the past few months.

WWE 2K22 Trailer

As mentioned above, 2K took it upon themselves to book a slot during the advertisement break at SummerSlam recently to showcase the developmental tweaks that have been made to the long-running series.

A vast number of superstars were featured such as Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Ricochet, Bayley, Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre were spotted during the 30-second clip, just to name a few, as well as several stage settings for the likes of RAW and SmackDown.

At the end of the video, 2K confirmed that 2K22 will be released in March 2022, which suggests that they want some more time to iron out some potential creases that could appear in-game.

Either that or the significant restructuring that the company has carried out on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, in and out of the ring, could be a contributing factor.

That being said, we will have to wait patiently for more news regarding 2K22 over the next few months.

