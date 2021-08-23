Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Williams CEO Jost Capito has said that he has no doubt that George Russell will become an F1 world champion, ahead of his potential move to Mercedes for 2022, in a potential warning to his would-be teammate; Lewis Hamilton.

Russell has had a few successful seasons at Williams, in terms of showing the ability and talent that he has.

Indeed, he's not been in the fastest equipment but he has still caught the eye and many feel as though 2022 could be the year that sees him get a move to a leading car - the Mercedes most specifically.

Certainly, there's every chance he'll be sealing a switch to partner Lewis Hamilton in the Silver Arrows' garage next year and Capito has offered a prediction for Russell and his potential title hopes in the coming seasons, which Hamilton may well be interested in for obvious reasons.

"Yes. I absolutely believe that," Capito said via GPFans when asked if Russell could win the title.

"But it's difficult to compare the different drivers over the different decades.

"They all were very different, but George shows everything a modern race driver has to have to get to the very top and I'm convinced he will be world champion. I don't doubt that a second.

"Of course, when I came in, I knew that he is good, but he impressed me in various areas,” Capito continued.

"It's not just his talent, it is his professionalism, how he is working, that he can also switch off and do something different and then focus again fully on racing.

He added: "He's very much balanced and he's just unbelievably talented, but also working hard. He knows that his talent alone is not enough anymore.

"Also, I like his mindset, how he works, how he speaks, how he handles the media, for a 23-year-old, it's very, very impressive."

When put in the Mercedes on a one-off occasion at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year, Russell showed his class.

His pace outshone Valtteri Bottas on the Sunday and he could have won the race, but for some terrible tyre luck towards the end of the Grand Prix.

That would suggest that he's got more than enough to challenge at the sharp end, though, and if he gets the opportunity next season it's going to be fascinating to watch him get to grips with things.

News Now - Sport News