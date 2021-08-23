Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Capping off a huge weekend of wrestling following SummerSlam on Saturday night, WWE headed back to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando for NXT TakeOver 36.

The show was packed with several huge matches, including the finale to the blood feud between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe's first in-ring match since February 2020.

The card for TakeOver 36 was arguably one of the most exciting in WWE NXT history, and the action that fans were treated to certainly met and even potentially exceeded those expectations.

The show saw Samoa Joe defeat Karrion Kross to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion, delivering what many have called Kross' best match in NXT ahead of his likely permanent move to Monday Night Raw.

That was not all, as following their blockbuster match last year, Ilja Dragunov and WALTER stole the show again, with Dragunov shockingly tapping out the NXT UK Champion to end his 870-day reign.

Speaking of NXT UK, following her successful title retention over Dakota Kai, NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was confronted by Kay Lee Ray, who has now seemingly made the move from NXT UK to NXT.

Below are the results for last night's NXT TakeOver event:

Ridge Holland def. Trey Baxter (kickoff show)

Cameron Grimes def. LA Knight to WIN Million Dollar Championship

Million Dollar Championship Raquel Gonzalez def. Dakota Kai to RETAIN NXT Women's Championship

NXT Women's Championship Ilja Dragunov def. WALTER to WIN NXT UK Championship

NXT UK Championship Kyle O'Reilly def. Adam Cole 2-1

Samoa Joe def. Karrion Kross to WIN NXT Championship

This show is likely to bring in a new era for NXT, with WWE President Nick Khan confirming in an interview this week that changes are coming to the Black and Gold brand imminently.

You can watch every single upcoming episode of NXT, and the fallout from TakeOver 36, live every Wednesday in the UK on BT Sport.

