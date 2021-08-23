FIFA 22 Career Mode: Leaked Transfer Budgets Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We’re just over a month away from the release of FIFA 22 and the transfer budgets for certain teams in career mode have been leaked.

Career mode is one of the bigger modes among the online FIFA community, with many content creators focusing their entire season of shows based on the mode.

One of the big debates with every release of FIFA revolves around the transfer budgets for teams, with some being wildly out of touch with reality - sometimes in a good way.

FIFA leaker @FUT22_NEWS posted confirmation of a number of transfer budgets for teams in FIFA 22 career mode.

Here are the leaked transfer budgets for Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga teams in FIFA 22:

English Premier League

Arsenal - £78m

Aston Villa - £35m

Brentford - £16m

Brighton - £33m

Burnley - £22m

Chelsea - £100m

Crystal Palace - £26m

Everton - £47m

Leeds United - £39m

Leicester City - £41m

Liverpool - £115m

Manchester City - £184m

Manchester United - £163m

Newcastle - £28m

Norwich City - £17m

Southampton - £28m

Tottenham - £65m

Watford - £28m

West Ham - £33m

Wolverhampton - £39m

Most of the clubs here look fairly realistic, with the likes of taking over Manchester United, who would’ve already signed Varane and Sancho in-game, a very exciting prospect.

Brentford appears to be the toughest challenge for players who want to test themselves with a small budget team in the top flight of English football.

Serie A

AS Roma - £39m

Atalanta - £17m

Fiorentina - £21m

Inter Milan - £85m

Juventus - £85m

Lazio - £34m

AC Milan - £32m

Napoli - £48m

The budgets for the Serie A teams also appear to be fairly reasonable, with players likely to be able to do some real damage with Juventus and the £85 million that they will have at their disposal.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich - £99m

Dortmund - £54m

Bayer Leverkusen - £39m

Borussia Mönchengladbach - £21m

RB Leipzig - £59m

VfL Wolfsburg - £35m

Again, the budgets here don't seem too wildly out of place, but Bayern being far and away the biggest budget (as of writing, although I don't see any other teams getting more) gives players the chance to bring some big names to the German league right off the bat in the first transfer window, without having to sell too many of their current roster.

