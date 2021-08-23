FIFA 22 Career Mode: Leaked Transfer Budgets Revealed
We’re just over a month away from the release of FIFA 22 and the transfer budgets for certain teams in career mode have been leaked.
Career mode is one of the bigger modes among the online FIFA community, with many content creators focusing their entire season of shows based on the mode.
One of the big debates with every release of FIFA revolves around the transfer budgets for teams, with some being wildly out of touch with reality - sometimes in a good way.
FIFA leaker @FUT22_NEWS posted confirmation of a number of transfer budgets for teams in FIFA 22 career mode.
Here are the leaked transfer budgets for Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga teams in FIFA 22:
English Premier League
- Arsenal - £78m
- Aston Villa - £35m
- Brentford - £16m
- Brighton - £33m
- Burnley - £22m
- Chelsea - £100m
- Crystal Palace - £26m
- Everton - £47m
- Leeds United - £39m
- Leicester City - £41m
- Liverpool - £115m
- Manchester City - £184m
- Manchester United - £163m
- Newcastle - £28m
- Norwich City - £17m
- Southampton - £28m
- Tottenham - £65m
- Watford - £28m
- West Ham - £33m
- Wolverhampton - £39m
Most of the clubs here look fairly realistic, with the likes of taking over Manchester United, who would’ve already signed Varane and Sancho in-game, a very exciting prospect.
Brentford appears to be the toughest challenge for players who want to test themselves with a small budget team in the top flight of English football.
Serie A
- AS Roma - £39m
- Atalanta - £17m
- Fiorentina - £21m
- Inter Milan - £85m
- Juventus - £85m
- Lazio - £34m
- AC Milan - £32m
- Napoli - £48m
The budgets for the Serie A teams also appear to be fairly reasonable, with players likely to be able to do some real damage with Juventus and the £85 million that they will have at their disposal.
Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich - £99m
- Dortmund - £54m
- Bayer Leverkusen - £39m
- Borussia Mönchengladbach - £21m
- RB Leipzig - £59m
- VfL Wolfsburg - £35m
Again, the budgets here don't seem too wildly out of place, but Bayern being far and away the biggest budget (as of writing, although I don't see any other teams getting more) gives players the chance to bring some big names to the German league right off the bat in the first transfer window, without having to sell too many of their current roster.
