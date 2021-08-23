Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Yordenis Ugas has refused to rule out the prospect of a rematch with Manny Pacquiao after he retained his WBA (Super) welterweight title in an enthralling contest at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Pacquiao was originally supposed to fight Errol Spence Jr but Ugás stood in at short notice when Spence had to withdraw due to an eye injury which he picked up in sparring during his training camp.

The three judges scored the fight 116–112, 116-112 and 115–113 in favour of the American-based Cuban fighter.

"He can have a rematch," he said in his post-fight interview.

"Two hundred per cent, Manny's a great legend, a great fighter.

"He wants a rematch, no question about it a legend like that deserves it."

Much had been made of Ugas's apparent arm injury in the build-up to the fight, but the 35-year-old seemed to have no such troubles as he landed the better shots and avoided most of the punches by his Filipino opponent.

"In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao fight again in the ring. I don't know," Pacquiao said.

"But for how many decades, I'm so happy with what I've done in boxing.

"I contribute a record in boxing also and to make boxing the top. And especially bring honour to country and the Filipino people.

"I'm so proud to be a Filipino and thankful to all the fans all over the world."

Ugas improved to 27-4. Pacquiao fell to 62-8-2.

Pacquiao had a brief fleeting moment of success in the tenth round, connecting with a left hook to the face, but the 42-year-old was unable to follow up with any further major blows to trouble his opponent.

