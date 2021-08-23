Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite being one of the most over Superstars that the company has on its books, reports suggest that WWE is planning on having Becky Lynch turn heel over the coming weeks.

According to PWInsider, the plan is for the new SmackDown Women's Champion to be presented as a "top heel" on the Blue Brand moving forwards, which will come as a surprise to many.

As expected, the report goes on to state that WWE is going to have Lynch continue her feud with Bianca Belair coming out of SummerSlam, after defeating the former NXT star for the title at the pay-per-view.

The reported decision to turn 'The Man' heel has been met with a lot of confusion online, as fans have always been behind Lynch, and it seems odd that WWE could want to turn one of the most organically over babyfaces into a heel.

While the reporting is coming from a reliable outlet, WWE could always listen to the feedback that fans have had to the reports emerging and opt not to turn Lynch heel, but that's certainly not a guarantee.

This is not the first time that WWE has attempted to turn the Irishwoman heel, with fans outright rejecting 'The Man' as a villain when she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in 2018.

It wasn't that fans didn't like seeing Lynch on their screens, but they'd been waiting for so many years to see Becky Lynch at the top of the card, that they simply weren't willing to boo her, as WWE wanted them to.

The fallout from Lynch's return, and Brock Lesnar's comeback for that matter, have certainly made Friday Night SmackDown this week must-see television.

