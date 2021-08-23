Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Xherdan Shaqiri has agreed a deal to leave Liverpool for Lyon in a £9.5 million move.

The Swiss star had been at Anfield for three years, helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League during his time on Merseyside.

But it wasn’t always plain sailing for Shaqiri.

He played 63 times in total over three seasons and found himself very much a bit-part figure in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite that, he became something of a cult hero amongst Liverpool supporters and was involved in some special moments. He was also involved in some rather hilarious moments too.

So, to honour his time at Anfield, we’ve decided to look back at X of his funniest/best moments in a Liverpool shirt.

Enjoy:

His debut goal vs Man Utd

How do you win over Liverpool fans? By scoring an overhead kick against Manchester United on your debut in front of more than 100,000 fans. Okay, it was only a pre-season friendly but still…

Smashing the crossbar challenge

Shaqiri showed off his incredible technical ability in his first few training sessions as he smashed the club’s crossbar challenge with three successful attempts in a row.

His look to Jurgen Klopp on his Premier League debut

Weeks later, Shaqiri came off the bench for his Premier League debut against West Ham. As usual, Klopp have his player a hug before entering the pitch - something that made Shaqiri look at him as though he was a loving father. It was a beautiful moment.

Disappearing in Jurgen Klopp’s coat

During another embrace with Klopp after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Wolves, Shaqiri went viral for appearing to disappear. We’re still confused by it.

Becoming a meme

We’re not even sure what Shaqiri was reacting to but he immediately became a meme and we’re here for it.

His brace vs Manchester United

Liverpool were being held 1-1 by Man Utd at Anfield in December 2018 as they were going for the title. Shaqiri came on in the 70th minute and scored twice at the Kop End to seal a 3-1 victory. Liverpool fans will never forget that afternoon.

Saying ‘Hello’ to Gary Neville

After picking up the Man of the Match award for his 20 minute display vs Man Utd, Shaqiri had a message for Gary Neville. Before Shaqiri signed for Liverpool, Neville said: "I'm not a fan of Shaqiri to be honest with you.”

After being awarded with the trophy, Jamie Carragher joked that Neville couldn’t be here to give him the accolade. Shaqiri cheekily replied: “Tell him I said hello.”

Giving Gary Neville a Liverpool shirt

After losing a bet to Jamie Carragher, Neville had to wear a 'Shaqiri 23' Liverpool shirt. Shaqiri gave it to Neville personally and signed a personal message in reference to his lack of workrate which read: "To my number one fan, Gary. Please don't track back, sorry, please don't backtrack on this bet."

Performance in the Merseyside derby

Klopp surprised many Liverpool fans by making wholesale changes for a Premier League clash against Everton in December 2019. They needn’t have worried as Shaqiri, who was making his first start of the season, was brilliant during the 5-2 victory.

Assist for Divock Origi vs Newcastle

In May 2019, Liverpool’s title race looked to have been ended by Newcastle in their penultimate match of the season. The Reds were drawing 2-2 when Shaqiri came off the bench as a late substitute. And in the final few minutes of the match, he was tasked with whipping in a free-kick. He did it perfectly as Divock Origi nodded the ball home to give Liverpool a dramatic victory. It wasn’t to be for Liverpool on the final day of the season but it was an incredible moment.

Assist for Georginio Wijnaldum vs Barcelona

Shaqiri didn’t start too many matches for Liverpool but, with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah out injured for the second leg against Barcelona, Klopp had very little choice. Liverpool needed to overturn a 3-0 deficit and Shaqiri played a key role in helping his side produce a quite incredible 4-0 victory. His superb cross for Georginio Wijnaldum saw Liverpool level the tie before Origi’s winner. What a night.

Assist for Diogo Jota

While we’re talking about assists, how about this one for Diogo Jota last November? Just take a look at it through his own eyes. Brilliant.

Trophies

As we’ve mentioned, Shaqiri played his role in helping Liverpool win four trophies during his time - the Premier League title, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His final goal involvement in a Liverpool shirt

Shaqiri’s final goal involvement was an incredible assist for Mohamed Salah away to West Ham last season. Not a bad way to go out.

Liverpool quiz: 20 questions to prove you’re the ultimate Kopite

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

News Now - Sport News