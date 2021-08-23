Call of Duty Vanguard Trailer: Champion Hill Alpha test date revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty: Vanguard have unveiled when the first Alpha test will take place.

Sledgehammer Games have been hard at work putting together the latest spin on the hugely successful first-person shooter, which is set to take place during and after World War 2, where Nazi Germany is eventually defeated and with all-new fictional events regarding a new faction trying to claim power.

Rumours turned out to be true regarding an in-game reveal of Vanguard on Warzone, with huge segments of the gaming community taking part in the special event.

That being said, the next aspect of the new CoD title on people's minds was the opportunity to take part in a possible technical playtest, which was confirmed over the weekend.

Fans of the series got an insight regarding what to expect and will be able to play Vanguard sooner than they probably expected.

Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill

Sledgehammer lifted the cloth off the Alpha test that will be coming to PS4 and PS5 players, free of charge, between 27th and 29th August 2021, albeit the precise start times were not revealed.

As you can see, there will be 2v2 and 3v3 game modes that will have eight teams and four arenas, with the aim to be the last team standing and winning the most rounds.

Airstrip, Trainyard, Market and Courtyard are the maps in question, with the opportunity for players to earn cash to acquire upgrades.

While this is only for PlayStation, we are confident that something similar will be on the horizon for Xbox gamers in the coming months, so keep an eye out for more news.

