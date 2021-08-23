Chelsea close to signing Jules Kounde

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last week Chelsea started to progress their chase for Jules Kounde after their deal for Romelu Lukaku has concluded.

Chelsea are now in direct contact with officials at Sevilla to secure the Jules Koundé deal. A number of unofficial offers have been made over the summer and a new bid coming soon from Chelsea.

As stated last week, Kounde has a £68million release clause but Chelsea have been unwilling to meet the figure and Sevilla no longer wants a player in part exchange. Chelsea have prioritised a CB over a midfielder this summer, but Sevilla are being stubborn, they are difficult to bargain with.

Jules Kounde has agreed on full personal terms with Chelsea and the deal is entering the final stages, but the deal has slowed down due to player exits from Chelsea.

Holding the deal up has been the sale of Kurt Zouma, an agreement for Zouma to join West Ham has been struck but personal terms are a concern as West Ham have not yet met the demands of the player. It has to be said that Zouma does want to remain in London and is willing to leave Stamford Bridge.

News Now - Sport News