Sheffield United Transfer News: Championship rival still in the hunt for Blades man's signature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United's disappointing start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign continued on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

The Blades were seemingly on course to seal a point in this clash after Billy Sharp levelled up proceedings in stoppage time at Bramall Lane.

However, Huddersfield clinched all three points in the 94th minute of this showdown as Levi Colwill fired in from close range.

Considering that his side have yet to pick up a victory in the Championship, Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic may need to add to his squad in the coming days.

However, whilst the Serbian will be looking into the possibility of drafting in some fresh faces, he may also have to make a decision regarding the future of one of his players.

A report from Hull Live in June suggested that Blades midfielder Regan Slater was on the list of potential targets for Hull City.

The 21-year-old, who has yet to make an appearance for United this season, spent a considerable chunk of the previous campaign on loan at the KCOM Stadium.

Slater helped the Tigers seal promotion to the Championship by making 27 appearances in League One for the club in which he provided two direct goal contributions.

Ahead of United's Carabao Cup clash with Derby County tomorrow, an update has emerged concerning Slater.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Hull are still in the hunt for the midfielder's signature as manager Grant McCann looks to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

1 of 15 When did Queens Park Rangers sign Adel Taarabt on a permanent deal? 2010 2012 2013 2008

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Slater has yet to make an impression for the Blades this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Jokanovic decides to part ways with him.

Currently behind the likes of Sander Berge, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood in the pecking order at Bramall Lane, the midfielder may be able to make strides in terms of his development by sealing a move to a team who can guarantee him regular first-team football.

Whilst Hull are unable to splash the cash due to the nature of their transfer embargo, they could potentially secure Slater's services on a temporary basis.

Providing that the midfielder does go on to excel at Championship level for the Tigers, he may be able to force his way into the Blades' plans for the future when he returns to the club.

Read More - Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draws, Scores and Everything You Need To Know

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News