Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: YouTuber says former UFC champ can't handle "natural power"

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul will enter the ring once again next Sunday to face former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, and he believes he will be too powerful for the 170lb veteran.

Paul will be entering the ring looking to add another knockout to his resume, with an unblemished professional record of 3-0 already.

The level of striker that Paul has faced thus far has been below that of Woodley, but Paul is still confident that he will be too much for the former octagon competitor.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Paul would describe why he is a natural-born fighter and will be able to secure another knockout on Sunday, August 29th. He said: "I'm just built different. I have something inside of me that I think is just a natural-born fighter, with natural power.

"You can teach a lot of things, but you can't teach speed and you can't teach power. I think that's why my fights have ended so early.

"When those 10oz Grant gloves come on, I just grip them back, and the knuckles are at the front of the gloves. There's no way these people's heads can deal with this damage."

Paul vs Woodley

Paul would also confirm how long he plans to spend inside of the ring with the former Welterweight king, saying that Woodley’s debut in the sweet science won’t be lasting long. He said: "Honestly after this camp, I said three [rounds] and now I'm thinking max two.”

"But to be honest, something in my heart tells me that it's going to be another one-round fight. As crazy as that sounds. I think it's going to be a very short night for Tyron."

"I haven't been hit in a fight yet. My first fight with AnEsonGib, there was like a head butt and his head went straight into my nose in the clinch. Ben Askren hit me in the shoulder. But I actually haven't been hit which is hilarious to me. Hopefully, Tyron can hit me.

"I like to get hit in sparring and wake up. This is a fight, we're really doing this. We'll see what's in store."

It remains to be seen if Woodley will be able to cope with the punching power of Paul, conversely, Woodley still has the potential to cause Paul some real trouble, so this really is an intriguing bout.

