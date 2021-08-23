FIFA 22: Will there be a demo?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is scheduled to be released on October 1st with the Ultimate Edition coming just a few days earlier; however, fans are hoping for a demo to be released a couple of weeks beforehand.

Although the FIFA 22 Beta is currently available, a full-fledged demo version would give the wider FIFA community the chance to get their hands on gameplay before the official launch.

With that said, EA does not always release a demo version of the latest iteration of FIFA, with FIFA 21 being the latest version to not have one prior to the full release.

It has not been confirmed by EA if there will be a demo version of FIFA 22 being released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC prior to the official launch date in October.

If we’re going by previous release schedules for older versions of the game we’ll probably see, if at all, a demo version being released around 2 weeks before the launch of the game, so around September 17th.

FIFA 22 Demo

EA didn’t actually confirm that there wouldn’t be an official demo released for FIFA 21 until very close to the launch date, so we may have to wait until the last minute in mid-September to find out if we’re getting one at all.

The company confirmed last year that they wouldn’t be releasing a demo as they were working on ‘delivering the best full game experience for current and next-gen consoles’.

EA issued a full statement via Twitter back in 2020, saying: “We aren't releasing a demo for FIFA 21.

“Instead, we've made the decision to focus our development team's time on delivering the best full game experience for current & next-gen consoles."

The company confirmed in launch trailers for FIFA 22 that there would be a new Hypermotion engine in-game to offer an advanced level of realism.

There’s a good chance that we won’t be seeing a FIFA 22 Demo before the launch date, but hopefully, EA decides to try and entice players into buying the new title with the enhanced in-game engine for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

