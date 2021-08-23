Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ignacio Bahamondes produced one of the best UFC moments of the year by landing an accurate spinning kick on Roosevelt Roberts during their lightweight fight.

With only five seconds left on the clock, El Jaula switched his stance and landed the brilliant kick right on his opponent's chin.

This moment earned Bahamondes an extra $50,000 which was the bonus for the Fight of the Night.

It was the perfect way for him to earn a fantastic victory right at the death and the videos of his kick have been doing rounds on social media with several fans hailing El Jaula.

One wrote: "Now THAT is some sweet chin Music!", while another wrote: "Edson Barboza would be proud of that one. What a finish from Ignacio Bahamondes."

Another fan commented: "WHAT A KO!!!!!! Wow that was awesome. Congrats Bahamondes!

Bahamondes couldn't have found a better way to secure his victory over Roberts and his kick has certainly made him a contender for the "knockout of the year".

Elsewhere in UFC Vegas 34, Jared Cannonier defeated Kevin Gastelum in their middleweight fight.

In the other bouts on the main card, Mark Madsen beat Clay Guida via split decision in lightweight while Parker Porter defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision in the heavyweight category.

In catchweight, Saidyokhub Kakhramov defeated Kevin Jones by technical submission by performing a guillotine choke. Vinc Pichel triumphed over Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision in their lightweight fight.

In the flyweight category, Alexandre Pantoja beat Brandon Royval via submission through a rear-naked choke.

The fight between Bahamondes and Roberts was on the Preliminary Card of the event.

The other bouts on the card saw Austin Lingo beat Luis Saldana via unanimous decision in the featherweight category while Brian Kelleher beat Dominho Pilarte in the Bantamweight division.

Josiane Nunes and William Knight both won their respective bouts via knockout in the Women's bantamweight and light heavyweight division.

