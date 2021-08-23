Sunderland news: Lee Johnson makes transfer admission about Black Cats ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be looking to book their place in the third round of the League Cup tomorrow by securing a victory over Blackpool.

The Black Cats set up this particular showdown at Bloomfield Road by beating League Two side Port Vale in the opening round of the competition.

Having made a return to winning ways on Saturday in their clash with AFC Wimbledon, Sunderland ought to be confident in their ability to cause a shock by knocking their Championship rivals out of the League Cup.

After witnessing his side miss out on promotion last season, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson decided to alter his squad earlier this summer by cutting ties with a host of players.

This particular exodus could potentially continue during the closing stages of the summer transfer window as the 40-year-old looks to provide some of his fringe players with the opportunity to play regular first-team football elsewhere.

One of the individuals who could be about to seal a temporary move away from the Stadium of Light is Jack Diamond.

Making reference to the winger's future, Johnson has admitted that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan this month.

Speaking to The Shields Gazette about Diamond, the Sunderland boss said: "It's something we've discussed with Jack.

"We've talked about a loan.

“I've said many times that to properly develop a young player, they probably need 25 starts across a season.

"That's no different to 90% of our players and especially the younger ones.

“We've had a lot of loan offers for Jack and clubs showing interest in a loan deal.

“We are also potentially in the market for that type of position."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Diamond has only made one substitute appearance for the Black Cats in the third-tier this season, it may turn out to be a wise decision by Johnson to loan him out if he cannot provide him with the opportunity to feature regularly at this level.

Currently behind Aiden McGeady and Aiden O'Brian in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, the winger may find it difficult to force his way into Sunderland's starting eleven if he decides to stay at the club this summer.

With several unnamed clubs believed to be interested in Diamond, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up securing a temporary departure later this month.

By sending Diamond to a team who can guarantee him game-time, the 21-year-old could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Sunderland next year.

