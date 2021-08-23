Becky Lynch return: WWE fans go wild over The Man's latest Instagram post

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

SummerSlam 2021 hosted the mother of all plot twists as Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to the ring on Saturday.

Fans have been clamouring to see The Man back on the roster and finally, their wish was granted in Las Vegas.

The Allegiant Stadium erupted as Lynch burst out to the entrance music WWE supporters have been waiting more than 12 months to hear again.

After it was announced Sasha Banks would not compete as originally scheduled, Carmella entered the ring to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown title.

But the surprises just kept on coming as The Man was next to make a shock appearance – stunning both women and the 50,000 fans inside the Allegiant Stadium.

Lynch hauled Carmella out of the ring before proposing a title challenge to Belair. The EST of WWE threw down her belt and accepted before the Irish wrestler completely squashed the SmackDown champion.

It took mere minutes for Lynch to make her return and win the blue brand belt for the fourth time in her career.

She has since posted a photo on Instagram to celebrate her victory in typical Lynch style.

The Man isn't as vocal on social media as some of her WWE colleagues, yet a single photo with the caption 'I'm back' pulled in more than 510,000 likes.

Thousands of comments from professionals and supporters alike flooded in as they watched Lynch pose with the SmackDown belt.

Her return has been viewed as controversial by fans on social media, with many disagreeing over how Belair was treated at SummerSlam. However, The Man's Instagram is currently flooded with positive comments and excited messages ahead of her return to Friday Night SmackDown later this week.

WWE is already deep into planning the next storyline of Lynch's career, which will reportedly involve her turning heel.

She will be the 'top heel' of the SmackDown brand and an ongoing rivalry between her and former champion Belair will continue to unfold.

Catch all the fallout from WWE SummerSlam on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

