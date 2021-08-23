Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, but it has emerged that decision to have 'The Man' beat Belair wasn't universally agreed upon backstage.

PWInsider is reporting that the decision to have Becky Lynch replace Sasha Banks, who has not cleared to compete on the show, was made by WWE Chairman Vince McMcMahon.

The report goes on to state that McMahon thought giving Lynch the SmackDown Women's Championship would make her shock return "even more spectacular".

The quick Lynch victory was designed to pop the fans who were expecting Banks vs. Bianca and instead give them the return of a major name. We are told it was 100% a Vince McMahon call and the title switch to Lynch was specifically designed to make her return even more spectacular

Some fans thought that beating Bianca Belair in less than a minute was damaging to her push, and it seems like the fans weren't alone in their concerns.

PWInsider also notes that some people within WWE expressed their concern about the booking of the match beforehand, but Vince McMahon wanted to make the moment all about Becky Lynch.

It should be noted that the quick nature of the match (27 seconds) was seen by a number of fans as taking the wind out of the sails of Bianca Belair, but we are told that even though some in the company expressed that concern beforehand, the idea was that the moment was about Lynch per Vince McMahon's vision for the PPV.

The report notes that the treatment of Bianca Belair was not an indication of her push being over, but was simply WWE responding to Sasha Banks not being able to wrestle on the show.

For those who have asked about Belair's push, we are told last night's PPV match was not an indication of Belair being taken down a notch. It was simply how WWE decided to react to the Sasha Banks situation and the need for a substitution on one of the biggest shows of the year.

This comes after it was reported this weekend that Becky Lynch is going to be booked as a heel in WWE, despite being one of the company's most over babyfaces. You can read more about that report by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News