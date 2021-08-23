Eddie Hall returns to the gym despite recent surgery

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall has posted footage of himself back in the gym - just weeks after having successful bicep surgery.

The former World's Strongest Man suffered a nasty injury during training that saw 'The Beast' completely detach this left bicep muscle, which required to undergo surgery to put it back together again.

As a result, and understandably, this forced him to pull out of his proposed fight with long-term strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson, with who he has not seen eye-to-eye ever since Hall picked up the ultimate crown in strongman competition back in 2017.

With 'Thor' having to face Devon Larratt instead because of Hall's pull out, the Stoke-born heavyweight has not rested on his laurels and has continued to push his body to the limit, despite his recent setback.

Having been spotted swimming recently as part of his rehabilitation programme, he has also made his way back into the gym too.

Eddie Hall Workout

As expected, Hall carried on his venture on the road to recovery with a back workout that he broadcast on his YouTube channel, a strength and conditioning session to couple with his cardiovascular activity that he has been doing alongside.

Hall also demonstrated a method including a sledgehammer that is helping "wake up" the muscles that surround the bicep and looked in considerable pain while doing so.

While Bjornsson has arranged another fight, for the time being, it will be interesting to see how quickly Hall can get back to full fitness and reschedule the fight.

Most likely, if a bout does take place between the two, it will probably happen in 2022. But fingers crossed it will take place before Christmas.

