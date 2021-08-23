Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has revealed that he has put a September deadline in place for the decision over who will partner Lewis Hamilton across the Silver Arrows' garage in 2022.

The Mercs will be looking to maintain their dominance from the turbo hybrid era in 2022 and onwards as Formula 1 introduces a swathe of new technical regulations.

Reigning champ Hamilton is already signed up for the challenge, too, but it still remains to be seen who is going to be his teammate for the coming campaign, with Valtteri Bottas and George Russell the two main contenders for the seat.

Certainly, it's going to be fascinating to see which way Wolff and Mercedes sway for the second spot and it sounds as though we will have found out who has won this particular battle as early as September.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Wolff said it's almost time to reveal all:

"We have to choose between the stability of Valtteri [Bottas] and the talent of George, where the future lies.

“I want the matter to be dealt with in September so that both of them can position themselves properly for the coming season."

It is, of course, only fair on both men to know where they are going to be next season well ahead of time and this decision allows, particularly in Bottas' case if he is not successful, for the opportunity to speak to prospective new teams.

If the Finn remians for '22, Russell will likely stay at Williams and so it'll be as you were - though many are predicting we could see an all-British driver line-up for the Brackley-based side next season...

