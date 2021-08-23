West Ham Transfer News: Irons "still pushing" to sign Champions League winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has confirmed that West Ham are still keen on signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

What has Longari said about Zouma's potential move to West Ham?

The Irons have been linked with Zouma in recent weeks as they look to bolster their defensive ranks this summer. Longari has revealed that they are remain in contact with Chelsea over the 26-year-old, and that there is optimism that an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, Longari said: "West Ham are still pushing for Kurt Zouma from Chelsea and a deal likely to be found in the next days! Talks on."

Ruben Neves to Manchester United is ON! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

Why has this deal not been wrapped up yet?

West Ham have been interested in Zouma for a while but have been unable to make a significant breakthrough with regards to getting a deal done thus far. This seems to be largely due to Chelsea's asking price for the centre-back.

The Blues reportedly value Zouma at around £25m, and it has been claimed that this fee is too high for the Hammers, so a compromise may be needed to get this potential move over the line.

Is Zouma definitely out of Tuchel's plans at Chelsea?

It appears that way.

The 6 foot 3 defender has not played a minute of Chelsea's opening two league matches this term, signalling that he is some way down the pecking order at this point.

Youngster Trevoh Chalobah is also set to stay with Thomas Tuchel's squad after impressing recently, while Chelsea continue to be linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde. With this in mind, it is difficult to see Zouma forcing his way back into the side any time soon.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Michail Antonio wear for West Ham United? 29 30 11 7

Are West Ham finally going to get the centre-back that they need?

It looks like they are getting closer.

David Moyes' team were also tracking Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic earlier this month but talks broke down with the 23-year-old. This was a blow for West Ham, and their defensive shortcomings were on show on the opening weekend of the season when they conceded twice against Newcastle at St James' Park.

However, Longari's update suggests that they are making steady progress in their pursuit of Zouma, and if they can sign the Premier League and Champions League winner this would be a big boost for the club as they look to thrive domestically and in Europe this term.

News Now - Sport News