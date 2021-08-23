Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The status of John Cena within WWE following his Universal Championship match loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam has now been revealed.

PWInsider is reporting that apart from the September 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena is no longer going to be appearing on WWE television moving forwards.

John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and appeared on several episodes of Raw and SmackDown between then and SummerSlam, but his run with the company has now come to an end.

After John Cena lost last night's WWE Summerslam main event to Roman Reigns, we are told that Cena is done with future WWE appearances due to filming commitments. Currently, Cena is only scheduled for the 9/10 Friday Night Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The report goes on to highlight that WWE does not believe that John Cena is going to be able to have another run "for the foreseeable future" due to his pre-existing filming commitments.

Mike Johnson goes on to say that, as of right now, there is no timetable for Cena to make another return to the company for an extended run:

Beyond that, WWE is going forward with the understanding that he won't be available for them for the foreseeable future due to filming commitments. There is no timetable for another potential return, WWE sources confirmed this evening.

PWInsider points out that John Cena made more appearances during this latest run for WWE than the company was expecting him to, and this is because Cena actually asked to appear more.

Cena wrestled 14 matches this summer between WWE TV tapings, live events and last night's Summerslam PPV. He actually made more appearances than WWE expected at his own request, wanting to appear and perform as much as possible before he would have other responsibilities. The timing of the run helped promote the recently released DC Comics film The Suicide Squad, where Cena portrayed Peacemaker.

After the broadcast of SummerSlam concluded on Saturday night, John Cena was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar, which you can read more about by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News