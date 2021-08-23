Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds weighing up move for 6ft 1inch ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest's dismal start to the season continued on Saturday as they suffered yet another defeat in the Championship.

After failing to pick up a point from their opening three league fixtures, the Reds would have been hoping to kick-start the new term by picking up a positive result in their clash with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

However, Forest were unable to register a shot on target during this showdown as Stoke sealed all three points thanks to a second-half strike from Josh Tymon.

Considering that his side are currently bottom of the Championship standings, it is hardly surprising that pressure is starting to build on Chris Hughton who has struggled to gain any momentum during his spell in charge of the Reds.

The Forest manager decided to bolster his squad yesterday by drafting in James Garner on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

Seemingly not content with the four signings that he has made this summer, Hughton could now be eyeing up a move for a forward if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to page 67 of the latest print edition of the Sunday Mirror (as cited by Football League World), Forest are reportedly interested in signing KAS Eupen forward Julien Ngoy.

The six-foot one-inch forward is also understood to be a potential target for fellow Championship side Blackpool.

After being limited to just nine appearances during his stint at Stoke, Ngoy joined KAS Eupen last year.

The forward went on to score six goals in 32 league appearances for the Belgian side last season as they secured a 12th place finish in the Jupiler Pro League.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Ngoy has made a positive start to the current campaign by scoring two goals and providing one assist in five appearances for KAS Eupen, Forest ought to steer clear of signing him this summer if they are indeed weighing up a potential swoop.

Having failed to make a positive impression at this level for Stoke, there is no guarantee that the forward will be able to hit the ground running for the Reds.

Instead of taking a risk on a player who has only ever made one appearance in the Championship during his career, Forest ought to switch their attention to drafting in a forward who has a track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

Providing that Hughton is able to nail his transfer recruitment between now and the end of the window, the Reds could potentially push on in the second-tier.

