Ashleigh Barty: Australian lauded for gracious post-match act after Cincinnati win

World number one Ashleigh Barty cruised to another WTA title at the Southern and Western Open, but it was her post-match interview that led to fans swooning over her.

The Australian beat Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann in yesterday’s final –– easing to a 6-3 6-1 victory and further strengthening her claim as the favourite for this year’s US Open.

Barty didn’t drop a set all tournament and ruthlessly thrashed Naomi Osaka’s conqueror. Despite her dominant performance though, the 25-year-old remained remarkably humble when celebrating her triumph.

First of all, during the trophy ceremony, the two-time major winner was spotted gesturing to her team –– including coach Craig Tyzzer and boyfriend Garry Kissick, to come on court and join her.

The Cincinnati champion has frequently given credit to her team for her accomplishments and did so again this time around.

“I’m excited I could repay them the favour in a way, of giving us an opportunity as a collective, as a whole, to do something pretty special this week," she stressed.

Equally, the Aussie was quick to praise her opponent Teichman, who reached her first WTA final in Cincinnati.

The Swiss star beat Osaka, Karolína Plíšková and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on course to the final and Barty congratulated the world number 44 on a fine tournament.

“First of all, Jil, what a week, mate! This is where you belong with your level and it’s so nice to see you play your best tennis this week.”

Barty then gestured towards her trophy and added: “I know over the next few years, you’ll win many of these.”

The Swiss star responded with a touching message of her own –– lauding the world’s best player for her performances on the court and her attitude off it.

"Congratulations Ash,” she said. “You're an exceptional number one, you're great on court and off court, so very, very good for you and your team and keep it going."

Barty’s title was her fifth of 2021 and means she has now won a WTA title on every surface this season.

As the final Grand Slam of the year grows nearer, the question is: who can stop her?

