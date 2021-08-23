Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal fans didn't need another excuse to be upset on Sunday after their side's poor performance in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates.

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were enough to secure all three points for Thomas Tuchel's men. Truthfully, though, their margin of victory would have been far greater if it were not for a sensational close-range save from Bernd Leno to deny Lukaku a brace late on.

It was a dark afternoon to be a Gunners supporter - and their collective mood did not improve when midfielder Willian appeared to 'like' a Chelsea Instagram post celebrating their successful trip to north London.

The Brazilian spent seven seasons as a Chelsea player before leaving Stamford Bridge on a free transfer last summer to join Mikel Arteta's side. In order to get the deal done, Arsenal had to offer the 33-year-old a three-year contract on substantial wages.

It's fair to assume that club chiefs now regret that decision, as Willian failed to deliver during his first season at the Emirates. Many associated with the club would like to see him move on before the end of the summer transfer window - a sentiment that this only grown stronger following the blunder made on social media this weekend.

The player himself missed Sunday's fixture as he is recovering from coronavirus. However, after the game, eagle-eyed Arsenal fans spotted that Willian's Instagram account had liked the Blues' victory post, which featured a photo of their players celebrating after James' goal, captioned: "Imagine not being Chelsea".

In Willian's defence, his account's endorsement of the post has now been deleted and it is probable that it was made in error by a member of his management team.

This, though, will be of little interest to Gunners supporters, who quickly took to social media to blast the player.

"Get rid of these Chelsea double agents from our club," fumed one reply

"Terminate his contract," suggested another enraged supporter.

"Willian liking this on Instagram? And he wonders why the Arsenal fans don’t like him," added a third.

Even Chelsea fans were having their say, with one chiming in to jest: "I used to like Willian when he was at Chelsea but now I absolutely love him."

As keen as Gunners fans are to see the back Willian before the current transfer window closes next Monday evening, convincing another club to take on his sizable salary will be no easy task - especially in view of his recent form.

For as long as he remains an Arsenal player, though, he might want to be a bit more careful when it comes to his social media presence. He is already far from a popular figure.

