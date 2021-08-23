Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Temuri Ketsbaia will forever occupy a special place in Premier League folklore.

The former Georgian midfielder is best remembered for his three-year spell at Newcastle United and, in particular, one of the craziest celebrations of the Premier League era.

After scoring a last-minute winner against Bolton Wanderers in 1998, Ketsbaia chucked his shirt into the crowd before furiously booting the advertising boards.

Alan Shearer had to get the shirt back from the crowd so his teammate could finish the game.

It’s still remembered as one of the most iconic Premier League celebrations, up there alongside Eric Cantona’s nonchalance against Sunderland, Jimmy Bullard’s team talk and Peter Crouch’s robot.

However, Ketsbaia also produced another golden moment during his time in English football which isn’t spoken about enough.

Maybe that’s because it happened in the Championship, rather than the Premier League, but you’re in for a treat if you’ve never seen it before.

Back in 2000, Wolves hosted Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on the opening weekend of the 2000-01 season.

Visiting goalkeeper Kevin Pressman was sent off after just 13 seconds - the fastest ever red card in English football at the time - before Ketsbaia broke the deadlock following one of the best free-kick routines ever.

Simon Osborn and Ketsbaia combined during the brilliantly inventive free-kick, with the latter marking his debut with an unstoppable 25-yard piledriver.

Watch: Ketsbaia's incredible free-kick for Wolves

Watch the free-kick here…

Executed to absolute perfection!

What happened to Temuri Ketsbaia?

Despite his dream start with Wolves, Ketsbaia only managed to score a further two goals that season.

He subsequently moved to Dundee in 2001 before ending his career with Anorthosis in 2007.

The 53-year-old is currently the head coach of the Cypriot team and has previously managed the likes of Olympiacos, AEK Athens and the Georgia national team.

Latest transfer news including Kounde to Chelsea (Football Terrace)

How many of these former Premier League ballers can you name? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News