Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor is no stranger when it comes to showing off and he took to social media to do the same with his new Lamborghini yacht.

The Irishman posted a video of the yacht on Twitter with the caption: "There’s the lambo. Going sideways at 120km an hour. Ones a house to live on. The others a super car of sea. To rally on."

McGregor bought his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 back in October 2020. It is valued at $4 million and is called "The Supercar of the Sea".

The yacht weight 24 tons, is 63 feet long, has a 4000 HP engine and can reach up to 60 knots.

Shortly after his defeat to Dustin Poirier, McGregor showed the vessel off on Instagram with the caption: “My Lamborghini yacht is ready."

Notorious suffered a second successive defeat to Poirier last month as he injured his ankle while trying to dodge a punch.

This rendered him unable to continue and The Diamond won via knockout due to doctor's stoppage.

This defeat was McGregor's 4th in his last five fights and many, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, have opined that he should retire.

However, during a Q and A session on Twitter, he said that he intends to make a return to the Octagon in 2022.

McGregor stated: "2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

The Irishman's ankle injury is bound to take a while to recover and he can easily spend some quality time in his yacht until he's back to full fitness.

UFC President Dana White did say that a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier could take place after he has fully recovered from his injury.

Fans would love to see Notorious back in the octagon and another bout against The Diamond looks intriguing. However, whether McGregor will be able to perform at the same level as he used to, is a whole different question.

News Now - Sport News