Sheffield United Transfer News: Fresh update emerges concerning Blades man's future

Sheffield United will be looking to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow by beating Derby County at Bramall Lane.

The Blades would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the new term under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after experiencing a tumultuous 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League.

However, an underwhelming start to the year in the Championship has resulted in United failing to win any of their opening four league fixtures.

Although Jokanovic has managed to bolster his squad by signing Ben Davies on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool, it would be a major shock if he does not bring in some more fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

United may also be willing to cut ties with some of their players who have yet to make an impression for the club this season.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer is Max Lowe.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from The Sun earlier this month suggested that the full-back was closing on a move to Swansea City.

Whilst this particular switch hasn't materialised, Lowe is now believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to page 59 of the latest print edition of The Sun on Sunday (22/08, page 59), Reading and Barnsley are both eyeing up potential moves for the 24-year-old.

Since joining the Blades last year, Lowe has failed to establish himself as a regular for the club.

Limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions for the Blades during the previous campaign, the left-back has yet to feature this season due to the presence of Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Robinson.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Lowe attracting interest from the likes of Reading and Barnsley, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic decides to cut ties with the defender.

When you consider that the Blades will soon be able to turn to Enda Stevens for inspiration in the left-back position when he makes a full recovery from his injury, Lowe is likely to fall further down the pecking order at Bramall Lane if he stays at the club.

Keeping this in mind, it may turn out to be beneficial for both parties if United decide to sell Lowe instead of loaning him out.

Whilst Jokanovic could use the money generated from Lowe's departure to reinvest in his squad, the former Derby County man could play regular first-team football at this level for one of United's Championship rivals.

