1464 days since arriving in NXT at TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August 2017, Adam Cole has reportedly finished with the Black and Gold brand.

According to PWInsider, Cole is no longer with NXT after losing to Kyle O'Reilly at last night's blockbuster NXT TakeOver 36 special.

PWInsider.com has confirmed that tonight was indeed Adam Cole's final appearance in WWE NXT.

Adam Cole's contract with WWE actually expired in July, but the former NXT Champion reportedly signed a short-term extension that would see him finish his storyline with Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver.

Reports suggest that the contract that Cole signed is due to expire soon, and there is still no word on whether or not the former Undisputed Era leader is going to stay with WWE or leave the company.

However, one thing that is clear is that Adam Cole will be on the main roster if he does re-sign with WWE, with writers on Raw and SmackDown coming up with storylines for the NXT star on their respective brands.

Tony Khan has denied the reports that AEW has made Adam Cole an offer to join, but it's thought to be incredibly likely that if Adam Cole does leave WWE, he will end up joining AEW, given his close relationship with many of the people who work there.

Again, it's important to stress that while reports have suggested that Adam Cole hasn't signed a new deal with WWE, that does not mean that he is going to leave the company, and the NXT star could still agree to a contract.

Adam Cole is widely regarded as not only one of the best NXT Champions in history, but also one of the best wrestlers than NXT has ever had on its books, so the brand is going to be hit with a big loss without him.

