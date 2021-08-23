Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao may never fight again after the loss to Yordenis Ugás on Saturday night, according to his trainer Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), 42, had won four out of five fights since coming out of retirement for the first time five years ago but looked a shadow of his former self against the superb Cuban in front of a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cuba's American-based world champion Ugás, 35, was a strong pre-fight underdog, but he ultimately defied the odds before sealing a shutout on the judges' scorecards to retain his title in one of the biggest fights of his career, and despite admitting the decision is entirely out of his hands, Roach admitted that might be the last we see of Pacquiao in the boxing ring.

“I hate to see the day he retires, but this could be it," Roach said in his post-fight interview.

“He didn’t have a great performance tonight. We'll see what Manny decides."

Many had predicted Pacquiao's experience would help him overcome Ugas' power in the early rounds with Shawn Porter among those who had expected the Filipino legend to win this fight.

But the age difference finally wore him down and he ultimately had no answers as his much-anticipated comeback fight ended in defeat on Saturday night.

“Manny had trouble reaching Ugas," Roach explained. "Manny was not able to solve Ugas’ height and reach advantage."

Roach, who has worked with the Filipino superstar before and during his rise to super-stardom, said age may have caught up with Pacquiao who has lost two of his last five fights.

“I’m a little worried about it, yes,” he added. “He’s boxed for a long time, and he’s boxed with me for a long time."

Pacquiao has also hinted at a 2022 run for the Philippines presidency in recent weeks.

"I will make a final announcement next month," Pacquiao said in the post-fight interview on Sky Sports.

"I know that I am facing a difficult problem in a more difficult world than boxing. But I want to help the people."

He added: "We accomplished our dream as a fighter. I am a fighter inside and outside of the ring. I look forward to going back to the Philippines to serve the people.

"I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing.

"In the future will you see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring? I don't know.

"I am so happy with what I've done in boxing.

"I did my best tonight but it wasn't good enough. No excuses. "

