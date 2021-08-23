Sunderland Transfer News: Black Cats' stance regarding 29-year-old's future becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland managed to deliver the perfect response to their recent defeat to Burton Albion by securing a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Carl Winchester netted what turned out to be the winning goal in this particular clash as the Black Cats climbed up to fifth in the League One standings.

Sunderland will now be hoping to book their place in the third round of the League Cup tomorrow when they head to Bloomfield Road to face Championship side Blackpool.

The Black Cats may fancy their chances of knocking the Tangerines out of the competition as Neil Critchley's side have only won one of their five games in all competitions this season.

Ahead of this particular clash, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has delivered an update regarding the future of Bailey Wright.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon last month suggested that Wigan Athletic were interested in signing the defender.

After featuring on 39 occasions in all competitions for the Black Cats last season, Wright has gone on to make four appearances during the current campaign.

Making reference to the defender's current situation, Johnson has admitted that he is expecting Wright to stay at the Stadium of Light despite interest from elsewhere.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about the 29-year-old, the Sunderland boss said: "I've got zero appetite to lose Bailey Wright.

"Bailey has just had a beautiful little baby, and he's only got a year left on his contract and there was interest, so naturally that's going to spark up a thought process about where his future lies.

"But I've personally been extremely consistent in the desire to keep Bailey.

"He's got to get in the team and play well, and then hopefully we can extend his contract.

"I think he's had a good pre-season under his belt, a good off-season, and he's worked hard with his injuries.

"He's trusted as captain of the club."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Wright was one of Sunderland's most consistent performers last season, it is hardly a surprise that Johnson wants to keep him.

Only Aiden McGeady (7.40), Charlie Wyke (7.35) and Luke O'Nien (6.95) averaged a better WhoScored match rating than Wright (6.94) for Sunderland in the third-tier.

Whilst the defender has yet to start a league game during the current term for Sunderland, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he becomes a key player in the coming months.

Providing that the Black Cats are able to push on in League One, they may be able to establish themselves as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion with Wright in their side.

