Valorant: Top 20 Highest Earning Pro Players Of All Time

Since the release of the FPS game in 2020, Valorant has become one of the biggest eSports titles on the planet.

Several high-profile players have moved to the game from the likes of Counter-Strike, Overwatch and Fortnite.

With the added bonus of having these big names make the jump, the game has seen a hike in the prize pool for some of the major tournament matches.

Sentinels are the best Valorant team on the planet right now, and as you’d expect they’re ruling the roost when it comes to earnings across the board for the FPS title.

zombs, ShahZam, SicK, dapr and TenZ all lead the earnings for the professional game thus far, with the biggest and most prominent event so far being Valorant’s first international event, Masters: Reykjavík. The Masters in Iceland had a $600,000 prize pool.

Recent reports have indicated that the Valorant Champions Tour will be concluding in December in Los Angeles. This will be Riot’s first-ever Valorant LAN Tournament in America, and the third LAN overall following Master Reykjavik and Masters Berlin, which is scheduled for September.

The prize pool for these events will likely be massive, and Riot will be looking to make the first-ever American LAN final their biggest live event thus far.

Here are the current earnings totals for Valorant pro players in August 2021:

zombs (North America Region) - $102,550

ShahZam (North America Region) - $102,450

SicK (North America Region) - $101,650

dapr (North America Region) - $92,897

TenZ (North America Region) - $73,750

ScreaM (Europe Region) - $43,585

L1NK (Europe Region) - $41,531

Kryptix (Europe Region) - $41,531

soulcas (Europe Region) - $41,531

Rb (South Korea Region) - $39,534

mixwell (Europe Region) - $35,660

stax (South Korea Region) - $34,387

ardiis (Europe Region) - $34,354

Doma (Europe Region) - $34,257

Boaster (Europe Region) - $34,055

k1Ng (South Korea Region) - $34,018

Mystic (Europe Region) - $33,795

steel (North America Region) - $33,420

Derke (Europe Region) - $33,101

Subroza (North America Region) - $32,365

