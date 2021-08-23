CM Punk, Brock Lesnar & Becky Lynch returns & WWE SummerSlam

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The revamped version of the Turnbuckle Talk Podcast debuted this week, with GiveMeSport Lead WWE writer Louis Dangoor and special guest Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT sitting down to talk about the biggest talking point in what has been a crazy week of professional wrestling.

The boys sit and talk about CM Punk's long-awaited wrestling return and debut for AEW on the August 20 episode of Rampage, judging how the debut played out, where Punk's comeback ranks in all-time wrestling returns, and look at what the future could look like for CM Punk now that he's officially back in wrestling.

The boys also sit down and talk about the SummerSlam pay-per-view, giving their thoughts on what will almost definitely be the biggest pay-per-view event that WWE puts on this year.

On the show, Louis and Alex also discuss Becky Lynch returning to WWE at SummerSlam in a poorly received angle with Bianca Belair. The boys look at what this could mean for Becky Lynch moving forward, how WWE handled Sasha Banks not being able to make it to the show, and much more.

Becky Lynch wasn't the only huge star to return at SummerSlam, and Louis and Alex also speak about Brock Lesnar returning at the end of the pay-per-view to confront Roman Reigns. They discuss what this could be mean for the main event scene in WWE, Brock Lesnar as a babyface, as well as the role Paul Heyman will play in this feud.

With Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman returning to SmackDown, Louis and Alex also speak about which WWE stars from SmackDown should move over to Raw in the Draft in October to make the rosters slightly more balanced.

